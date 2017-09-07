SC to hear Sutlej-Yamuna link canal issue today

[India], Sep. 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.

The apex court, in November last year, had termed the law passed by Punjab Government in 2004 to terminate the SYL canal water sharing agreement with neighbouring states as "unconstitutional."

Holding that the Punjab Termination of Agreement Act, 2004, was not in conformity with the provisions of the constitution, the top court answered in the negative all the four questions referred to it in a presidential reference.

A constitution bench of the court ruled that Punjab could not have taken a "unilateral" decision to terminate the agreement with Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh to share of the Ravi-Beas river waters. The apex court ruling was also followed by resignations of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Captain Amarinder Singh and state Congress MLAs. (ANI)