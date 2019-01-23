SC to hear Swami's plea on Deveswom boards on Jan 31

The Supreme Court on Wednesday posted for January 30 the plea filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking Devaswom boards to be made independent of government control.

during the hearing, Swamy told the court that Devaswom boards are highly corrupt and urged for an urgent hearing in the matter.

The Advocate who appeared for the boards told the court that Sabarimala review petitions are pending and they may have some bearing in this case.

Swamy also alleged arbitrariness in the process of nominations and elections of the members to the Travancore Devaswom Board and the Cochin Devaswom Board. (ANI)