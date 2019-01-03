SC to hear Thoothukudi Sterlite plant re-opening matter on Jan 8

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear Thoothukudi Sterlite plant re-opening matter on January 8.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu government had approached the Apex Court challenging the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order of reopening the Sterlite copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi.

On December 15, 2018, the green tribunal had set aside Tamil Nadu government's order for closing Sterlite plant. NGT had directed the state government to roll-out fresh orders for the renewal of consent for Vedanta's copper smelter plant within a span of three weeks.

It also directed the firm to spend Rs 100 crore in a period of three long years for the welfare of the people residing in nearby areas. In May last year, as many as 13 people were killed and several others were injured in the alleged police firing during the violent protest against Sterlite plant in Tuticorin. The people were protesting against the construction of the Sterlite copper plant, claiming that it was polluting groundwater, and was hazardous for the environment. Taking note of the people's demand, Tamil Nadu government on May 28 last year ordered the closure of the plant. (ANI)