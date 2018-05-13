SC to hear Wasim Rizvi's petition on green flags tomorrow

[India], May 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi seeking ban on the green flags with crescent and star, resembling the national flag of Pakistan.

Rizvi had filed the petition in the apex court on April 17, demanding a ban on the flag in India, terming it "un-Islamic".

In his petition, Rizvi had claimed that the flag which is identical to the flag of Pakistan creates communal strife when hoisted in Muslim areas.

"I am seeking a direction from the Supreme Court for an immediate ban on green flags with star and crescent on it, as this flag resembles the flag of Pakistan and Muslim League," Rizvi told ANI. Rizvi in his petition stated that the green flag with half-moon and star owes its origins to the erstwhile political party, All-India Muslim League, which was founded by Nawaz Waqar Ul-Malik and Mohammad Ali Jinnah in 1906 in Dhaka. He added that in the present day, it is being used by Indian Muslims as an Islamic flag. The All-India Muslim League flag is also green in colour with half moon and a star at the center of the flag. Even the national flag of Pakistan, which was adopted in 1947, after its partition from India is a green field with a white crescent moon and five-rayed star at its center, and a vertical white stripe at the hoist side, which is based on the All-India Muslim League's flag. (ANI)