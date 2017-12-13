SC to pronounce verdict in coal scam against Madhu Koda today

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): A special court on Wednesday will pronounce its verdict in a coal allocation scam case against former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda.

The court will also pronounce verdict against former coal secretary HC Gupta and six other in the case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to Kolkata-based firm Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL).

The CBI had alleged that the VISUL had applied for allocation of coal block in January 2007.

As per reports, it is said the 36th Screening Committee recommended the block to the VISUL's, not the Jharkhand Government and the Steel Ministry. Gupta is said to have cleared at least 40 cases of coal mining rights and is said to have played a major role in the said scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has claimed that Koda, Basu and two accused public servants conspired to favour VISUL in the coal block allocation. (ANI)