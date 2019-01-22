SC to take 'in-chambers' decisions on hearing pleas challenging Article 35 A

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will decide "in-chambers" the next date to hear petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35 A of the Constitution.

This comes after Advocate Bimal Roy Jad sought urgent hearing of the petition, filed by 'We The Citizens', stating the court had earlier ordered listing of the matter on January 19.

After hearing Roy's plea, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi stated that it would take an "in-chamber" decision on listing of a petition challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35-A.

In December last year, the central government and the state administration had urged the court to hear the matter only after the state local body elections scheduled in December are conducted. After this, the apex court had announced that it would hear pleas regarding Art 35 A on January 19. Article 35 A disallows people from residing in Jammu and Kashmir, buying or owning immovable property in the state, settle permanently, or get state government jobs. (ANI)