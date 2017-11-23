SC to take up 'Padmavati' case

[India], Nov 23 (ANI): A lawyer on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati', citing that filmmakers have misled the court.

Manohar Lal Sharma, the petitioner had moved the apex court for the second time and the top court is likely to hear the plea on November 28.

On November 20, Supreme Court had refused to interfere in the release of 'Padmavati' while hearing Sharma's plea to delete certain objectionable scenes from the movie.

The apex court had stated, "We cannot interfere with the CBFC's work."

Meanwhile, makers of the movie have voluntarily postponed its release date, to get the requisite clearances. The movie was scheduled for release on December 1. The movie stars actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. (ANI)