SC upholds appointment of KV Chowdary as CVC

[India], July 02 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the appointment of KV Chowdary as Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) in the Central Vigilance Commission.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Misra, has passed the order.

The top court, while refusing to interfere, said, there was no ground to do so with the appointment of the CVC.

The petition, filed by an NGO Common Cause, challenged the appointment of KV Chowdary as the CVC and TM Bhasin as Vigilance Commissioner (VC).

The NGO challenged that the appointment of the CVC and the VC was arbitrary and violates the principle of institutional integrity. (ANI)