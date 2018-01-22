SC urged to reconsider Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan's plea on 'Padmaavat'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a plea by Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan government seeking to block the release of controversial film "Padmaavat".





The counsels for the two states on Monday mentioned the matter for urgent hearing seeking modification/clarification of the court's January 18 order that stayed notification/orders of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana government banning the release of the film in the three states.





The court by the said order had directed that no state government would issue order that might come in the way of the release of Sanajy Leela Bhansali directorial "Padmaavat" on January 25.