SC verdict on decriminalising gay sex at 10:30 am tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court to pronounce its verdict on section 377 of the Indian Penal Code at 10:30 am on Thursday.

Section 377 criminalises consensual gay sex. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will pronounce the verdict on whether gay sex will be decriminalised in India.

Section 377 refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine.

The apex court has heard the writ petitions filed by dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath, Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur and 20 former and current students of the IITs. They have sought decriminalisation of consensual sex between two consenting adults of the same sex by declaring section 377 of IPC as illegal and unconstitutional.