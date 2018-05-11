SC wants anti-sexual harassment panels in all courts

[India], May 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday directed state high courts to ensure that committees in all district courts must be set up to deal with sexual harassment complaints.

This order comes in the wake of the recent incident of a lady advocate being assaulted by members of the Bar at the Tis Hazari Courts in New Delhi on May 4.

The apex court has also asked all the high courts to submit the report on it soon.

The next date of hearing in this matter is on July 5.

The three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) and also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, was hearing the petition of the woman lawyer.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013 requires every workplace to set up committees to probe sexual harassment complaints. (ANI)