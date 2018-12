[India], Dec 27 (ANI): Hundreds of Metro travellers on Thursday faced some scary moments as fire was reported from one of the coaches during the peak time.

The incident took place between Rabindra Sadan and Maidan stations.

The fire has been doused with help of fire hydrants. West Bengal Fire Service and Kolkata Police Disaster Management are present at the spot.

Passengers are currently being evacuated. More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)