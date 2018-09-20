Scare on board Jet Airways flight due to cabin pressure loss

[India], Sep 20 (ANI): A Jaipur-bound Jet Airways flight was turned back to Mumbai on Thursday after several passengers suffered ear pain and nose-bleeds, during take-off because of loss in cabin air pressure.

The oxygen masks were deployed to the affected passengers on board.

The Mumbai-Jaipur flight with 166 passengers and five crew members on board landed safely in Mumbai and all the passengers were deplaned. Subsequently, first aid was administered to the passengers who complained of ear pain, bleeding nose etc, a spokesperson of the airline said.

Over 30 passengers suffered this issue as the crew of the flight 9W 697 allegedly forgot to select switch due to which cabin pressurisation could not be maintained. The spokesperson further informed that the flight's cockpit crew has been taken off scheduled duties pending investigation adding that "the airline is making alternative flight arrangements for guests on this flight." Narrating the incident, Darshak Hathi, a passenger said, "The flight landed at Mumbai airport after an hour and we were told that we will be shifted to a different flight. This is an unfortunate incident. After we took off the AC malfunctioned, then air pressure system malfunctioned too and oxygen masks came out. Some of us experienced nose bleeding and headache." The flight will take off from Mumbai for Jaipur at 10.15 am.(ANI)