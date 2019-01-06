Scattered spell of rain witnessed in Delhi

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): A scattered spell of rain was witnessed in parts of New Delhi on the first Sunday of the New Year, as a blanket of fog descended over the national capital.

Mild drizzle was witnessed in various parts of Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, including Rajpath and the area around Press Club of India, with the temperature hovering around 9 degrees Celcius.

As per the MET office, the minimum temperature during the day is expected to dip to 6 degrees Celcius, while the maximum temperature will be 19 degrees Celcius.

As chilly winds engulf the national capital, it has become an ordeal for the homeless. Scores of people have taken refuge at night shelters as the cold wave is set to intensify in the coming days. Apart from the onset of severe winter, the national capital is also reeling under poor air quality levels. According to Skymet, pollution levels are in 'severely poor' category at present. However, after the spell of rain and thundershower, the situation is expected to improve marginally, with pollution levels in the 'moderate' to 'poor' category. Last week, several trains arriving and departing from Delhi were delayed owing to the dense fog blanketing northern India. As many as 15 trains were delayed by over three hours. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has advised individuals to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. "Go for a short walk instead of a jog and take more breaks. Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue. If the room has windows, close them. If the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option, keep that closed. Avoid burning of wood, candles or incense. Keep the room clean - don't vacuum. Do wet mopping to reduce dust," read an advisory from the state-run agency. (ANI)