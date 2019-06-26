Schedule for J-K Assembly elections after Amarnath Yatra: EC

[India], Jun 4 (ANI): The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that the election schedule for the conduct of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be announced after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra.

"Election Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution and other extant laws/rules etc. have unanimously decided that holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir shall be considered later in this year," read a statement from EC.

"The Commission will keep on regularly and on real-time basis monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, taking inputs from all necessary quarters and after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra will announce the election schedule for the conduct of Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir," the statement added.

The 46-day-long yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima. President's rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in December last year after the expiry of six months of Governor's rule in the state. The President's rule came into effect in the state after President Ram Nath Kovind in the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution signed a proclamation ordering imposition of central rule. Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir came into effect in June last year after People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti resigned as the Chief Minister, following Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) withdrawal from its alliance with the PDP. (ANI)