Schedule of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

[India], May 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inspected the preparations of the Kumbh Mela in Allahbad.

He reached Allahbad earlier in the day and held a meeting with officials in regard to the preparations of Kumbh Mela.

In the evening, he is scheduled to leave for Varanasi to take stock of the situation in view of the Thursday's Varanasi bridge collapse.

At least 18 people were killed and 11 critically injured when a huge slab of a flyover under-construction in Varanasi's Cantt area came down, crushing on cars and a local bus underneath.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced an ex-gratia for the affected families and met the victims at the Kabir Chaura Hospital in the city. (ANI)