School Chale Hum Abhiyan 2018 launched in Bhopal

[India], June 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched the month-long 'School Chale Hum Abhiyan'. The campaign starts from today.

Congratulating students and teachers present at today's function, Singh said, "The branches of schools in the state are going to open like the bars of Kedarnath and Badrinath with this campaign."

He encouraged students, teachers and parents to make this campaign a success.

Cabinet Minister for School Education Vijay Shah who was also present at the event urged every person to send one underprivileged, poor kid to school.

The chief minister also rewarded students of various schools with cash prizes at a function held here. (ANI)