'School Chalo Abhiyan' yields good results in MP: Shivraj Chouhan

[India] Jan. 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said 'School Chalo Abhiyan' has yielded good results in the state.

Addressing a function here, Chouhan said till last year three lakh children were brought back to schools.

"Madhya Pradesh's children were not able to set foot in school. We started 'School Chalo Abhiyan' to bring them to school. It makes me happy to say that till last year we were able to bring 3 Lakh children to school," Chouhan said.

The purpose of Madhya Pradesh Sarva Shiksha Aabhiya (SSA) is Universal Elementary Education (UEE) with adequate facilities for 8 years of elementary schooling of satisfactory quality and provision of alternative schooling facilities in unserved habitations, effective pedagogical interventions to make school attractive, and provision of adequate and context specific initiatives to promote equity by specially targeting the most deprived children.(ANI)