School children in Gujarat to say 'Jai Hind' to mark attendance

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): School children in Gujarat from January 1 will say 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Bharat' to register their attendance in the classroom, instead of 'Yes Sir' or 'Present Sir' during the mandatory roll call.

Notifications to this effect were issued by Gujarat government on Monday, which would be applicable to the children studying in Class I to VIII and Class IX to XII either in government or private schools across the state.

All education officers have been instructed to ensure the compliance of the order with effect from January 1, 2019. Notifications were issued by Directorate of Primary Education, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

As per the notification, the decision was taken by Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama during a review meeting held on Monday. (ANI)