School, colleges to remain closed in Srinagar tomorrow

[India] June 8 (ANI): Schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow in Kashmir Valley due to the shutdown called by the Hurriyat leadership. The government has also imposed restrictions in seven police areas to maintain law and order during the shutdown.

Baseer Ahmed Khan, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, told ANI that "class work in all schools, higher secondary schools, and colleges of Kashmir Valley shall remain suspended tomorrow".

The decision has been taken to keep away the students from the protest as in the recent past some Kashmiri students reportedly pelted stones on the security forces.

The administration has also imposed restrictions in seven police station areas of Srinagar tomorrow. District Collector Farooq Ahmad Lone told ANI on Thursday that due to shutdown call given by Joint Hurriyat leadership, the restrictions will be imposed in seven police station areas of Srinagar tomorrow. "Restrictions will be imposed in Khanyar, MR Gunj, Safakadal, Rainawari, Kralkhud, Nowhatta and Maisuma police station areas in Srinagar tomorrow," said Lone. The Hurriyat has called for a shutdown in the Valley on Friday to protest against the killing of a civilian in Shopian. Adil Ahmed was killed in Shopian district on Tuesday when security forces allegedly fired to disperse people protesting against a cordon and search operation. It is pertinent to mention here that the Hurriyat leadership is in soup these days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a probe against it for receiving funds from Pakistan to foment separatism in Kashmir Valley. (ANI)