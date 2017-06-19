School girl gang-raped, thrown out of moving train in Bihar

Bihar: I recognize two people & one person has been arrested- Brother of victim who was allegedly raped and thrown off a train in Lakhisarai pic.twitter.com/iXJzinFhDB

The girl hails from Lakhochak village in the Lakhisarai district.





She stepped out on Thursday night to answer the nature's call and was captured by a group of six people.





The accused took her to the Vanshipur Railway station and boarded a local train.





As the Kiul Junction approached, they threw her from the moving train in the wee hours of Friday.





The locals took the girl to a nearby medical centre where her parents reached in the afternoon.





With her condition continuously deteriorating, the doctors referred her to the PMCH where she was initially denied a bed.





Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has assured the girl of bringing the perpetrators of this horrific crime to justice.





A team, led by Lakhisarai DSP Pankaj Kumar, has been formed to investigate the matter.