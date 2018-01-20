School girl mowed down in Hyderabad

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): A school bus driver mowed down a class one student in Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

The child has been identified as Anjali. She was a student of the Prashanti Vidyanikethan School.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) of Vanasthalipuram Police Station, "The child was traveling to school when the incident took place. Also, she was standing near door of the bus and the door was open."

"When the bus driver slowed at a speed breaker and started immediately again the student slipped and fell out. While the bus went over her and she died on the spot," the SHO added.

The body has been shifted to a hospital and sent for post mortem. Child rights activist, Achoot Rao said, "The incident occurred because of the school and the driver's negligence; there should have been an attendant at the bus door. The school should be closed by the government." A case has been registered. (ANI)