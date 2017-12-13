School headmaster arrested for harassing minor

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Odisha Police arrested the headmaster of a school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, who allegedly sexually harassed a minor girl student.

The incident came to light when the victim, studying in class VI refused to go to school on consecutive days. When questioned, she narrated the ordeal she went through in the school, the police said.

Enraged villagers tied the headmaster to the pole and thrashed him brutally. Later, the police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

The accused is said to be a repeat offender. He, however, has denied charges framed against him and said if found guilty, he was ready to die. (ANI)