School owner apprehended for spreading communal hatred

[India] Feb.25 (ANI): A school-owner was apprehended from Hyderabad airport on Sunday on grounds of allegedly spreading communal hatred among the students.

M.M. Akbar, the managing director of Peace International School, Kochi, was allegedly spreading communal hatred among students through books which were not prescribed in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum, which the school tends to follow.

In lieu of reports from the district collector and education department, the Kerala government has now issued an order to shut the school down.(ANI)