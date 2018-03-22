School says teen student who committed suicide didn't fail test

[India], Mar. 22 (ANI): The private school in Delhi, whose class 9 student had committed suicide, said on Thursday that the 15-year old student did not fail in her examinations and was supposed to appear for a re-test.

Mourning her death, school principal Dharmendra Goyal said the student did not fail in her examinations and was supposed to appear for the re-examinations.

The teenage girl, who reportedly failed in her Class 9 examinations, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Noida on Tuesday.

Goyal further said that she was an average student, but she was a great dancer. The principal also refuted allegations that two school teachers had sexually harassed her. "One of the teachers against whom allegations are being made is a woman. How can she sexually harass someone? Other teacher has been here since 25 years and we never got any such complaint," he said. The deceased's father alleged that the girl had earlier accused her teachers of sexually harassing her. Earlier in the day, the family of the 15-year-old student demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into their daughter's death. The family member of the girl along with some people also staged a protest outside the school and on the Delhi-Noida Link road. A case has been registered under Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and an investigation has been launched into the incident. (ANI)