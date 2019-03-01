Schools, colleges near border to remain closed, situation being reviewed: DM Poonch

[India], March 1 (ANI): Poonch District Magistrate Rahul Yadav on Friday informed that schools and colleges near the border areas are closed due to precautionary measures and the situation is being reviewed on a daily basis.

"A large part of Poonch is along the border and hence as precautionary measures, schools and colleges are closed. For the villages which are near the border, all related departments have been kept in a state of readiness to deal with any situation. Ambulances have also been mobilised towards the border to address any emergency, and hospitals are also in a state of readiness with staff being available for 24 hours."

On being asked about any specific timeframe for educational institutions to remain closed, Yadav said that the further decision will be taken as per the situation of shelling from the Pakistani side. "We are reviewing the situation on a day to day basis," he added. He also asserted that the district's preparedness is part of the district disaster management plan and "it is our responsibility to be in a state of readiness". Detailing about bunkers being constructed for civilians near the border, he said: "the construction work for some bunkers is going on as per central government scheme. The weather created some disruption in the construction work but it will be resumed shortly." On February, 27, Office of the Deputy Commissioner Poonch constituted a round-the-clock control room with immediate effect for the general public. (ANI)