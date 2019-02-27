Schools in Rajouri closed due to ceasefire violations by Pak

-Kashmir), [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Schools in Rajouri in the Jammu region were on Wednesday closed indefinitely in the wake of shelling by Pakistan.

Officials told ANI that 91% of the villages in Rajouri were within 5 kms from the Line of Control.

“In view of the current situation on the LoC, schools have been closed as a precautionary measure for the safety and security of the students,” they said.

Meanwhile, students expressed disappointment over exams being cancelled.

“We were ready for the examination but unfortunately it got cancelled,” a student said. Many students did not go to their school because of the continuous firing. On Tuesday, India carried out an air strike on a terror camp run by Jaish-E-Mohammad in Balakot, a hill town in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Soon after that Pakistan violated the ceasefire in 15 places, including Poonch and Rajouri. (ANI)