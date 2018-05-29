SCO: India highlights security challenges faced by Afghanistan

[China], May 29 [India]: India on Monday flagged the security challenges posed by terrorism and extremism imposed from beyond the borders of Afghanistan at SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group Meeting here.

Additional Secretary (Multilateral Diplomacy), Gitesh Sarma led the Indian delegation to the second meeting of SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group Meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

This was the second meeting of the Contact Group following the expansion of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in June 2017 with India becoming its full member.

The Indian delegation discussed issues on three agendas, namely the current situation of Afghanistan and its neighbouring regions, the reconciliation process in Afghanistan and role of SCO and measures for cooperation between SCO and Afghanistan "India also shared its perspectives on the security situation in Afghanistan, including security challenges posed by terrorism and extremism imposed from beyond its borders, extended support to the peace offer made by the President of Afghanistan to the armed opposition for talks in February 2018, need for an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled national peace and reconciliation in an environment free of terror and violence," the MEA said. The Indian delegation also underlined continued assistance for socio-economic development based on priorities of the people of Afghanistan and ensuring greater connectivity and regional integration for Afghanistan. India reiterated its support to the membership of Afghanistan in the SCO. India also conveyed its readiness to work closely with the SCO member States in efforts to bring peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan. On the sidelines of the Contact Group meeting, the Indian delegation held bilateral consultations with the delegations of China, Afghanistan, Russia and Tajikistan.. (ANI)