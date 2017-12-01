SCO Summit: Sushma Swaraj attends dinner hosted by Russian PM

[Russia], December 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj has attended a joint dinner hosted by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in honour of the participants of the meeting of council of heads of govenment of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in Sochi.

The two-day SCO Summit being held in Russia's Sochi began on Thursday.

Swaraj will have bilateral meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

She will be attending the restricted meeting of the heads of delegations on Friday, which will be followed by the preliminary sessions.

In June, India along with Pakistan had become a full-fledged member of the SCO. India's membership was strongly pushed by Russia, while Pakistan's entry was backed by China. Swaraj will return back to India on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the SCO summit in June in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan. (ANI)