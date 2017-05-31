Scorpene 'Kalveri' in final phase of trials: Naval Chief

[India], May 31 (ANI): Indian Naval Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on Wednesday informed that Kalvari (First of the Scorpene class) is in the final phase of trials, adding that the process should move within six months.

"Kalvari (First of the Scorpene class) is in final phase of trials, somewhere in July-August that we will take delivery of it," Lanba said.

On May 27, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley congratulated the research team for conducting the successful test firing of torpedo missile from first indigenously built Scorpene Class Submarine.

He further encouraged the development and said, "This indigenously built stealth Submarine will soon add potent underwater capability to the Indian Navy." Earlier in January, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Submarines), Mohit Gupta said that the Indian Navy was also planning to induct two scorpene class submarines this year. (ANI)