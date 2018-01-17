Scrapping Haj subsidy a way to gain votes: Azam Khan

[UP], Jan. 16 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government has scrapped the Haj subsidy for votes.

"Modi is doing all this to cover up 'real' issues like demonetisation, GST (Goods and Service Tax), triple talaq," Khan said.

Earlier in the day, the Centre scrapped the Haj subsidy for pilgrims as the fund would instead be used for the empowerment of minorities from this year.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the Haj subsidy funds would now be used for the education of girls and women of minority communities.

However, there is an exception to the rules for the poor and people over 70 years of age. (ANI)