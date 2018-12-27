Scribes protest against AIDUF chief's threat

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): Journalists staged a protest here on Thursday against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and Member of Parliament Maulana Badruddin Ajmal for threatening a journalist with dire consequences.

During a press interaction on Wednesday, the journalist asked him if he would ally with Congress or BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Instead of responding to the question, Ajmal threatened the journalist saying he would smash the scribe's head. He also tried to hit him.

The journalist of United Television Media Association said that the act of MP is unbecoming of a Parliamentarian and he behaved like a "terrorist". Ajmal who represents Dhubri Lok Sabha seat in Assam allegedly tried to hit the journalist too, while his supporters forced the scribe to tender apologies publicly. "Badruddin Ajmal behaved like a terrorist. It is our constitutional right to ask questions. How can he stop us?" said Shymol Chakraborty who joined the protest. "This is not Saudi Arabia or Afghanistan. We will report it to the Home Ministry and Election Commission," said Dipak Choudhary, another journalist. "We have given him 24 hours for saying sorry publicly," he said. (ANI)