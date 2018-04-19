SC's Justice Loya case verdict marks sad day in India's history, says Cong

[India], Apr. 19 (ANI): Congress said on Thursday that the Supreme Court's dismissal of petitions seeking Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Justice Loya's death case marks a sad day in India's history.

Addressing the media, Congress leader Randeep S Surjewala said, "The verdict marks a sad day in India's history. The Supreme Court verdict has left many questions unanswered. There were discrepancies in the post-mortem report, even in recording the name of the victim properly."

Earlier in the day, a bench of apex court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra dismissed petitions seeking SIT probe into Justice Loya's death case.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict, said statement of the lower judges, who accompanied Justice Loya to a hospital in Nagpur before his death, cannot be doubted. Justice Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, involving various police officers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah, before his death in December 2014. (ANI)