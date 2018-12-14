SC's Rafale judgement 'based' on PAC report, Kharge unaware: Rahul

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that the foundation of the Supreme Court judgement on the controversial Rafale deal on Friday was based on pricing issue 'discussed' in the PAC whereas its chairman Mallikarjun Kharge is not aware of any such report.

"When somebody lies, it comes out somewhere. Now the government has to make clear to us as to where is this CAG report? Where is this PAC? In today's time, it is possible that the Prime minister has some other PAC at PMO. The institutes are in shambles," he said.

"We will prove this that India's Prime Minister is friends of Anil Ambani and he has helped him in the theft. The day there is an inquiry on this issue, two names will come out, Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani," claimed the Congress president. Saying that the Congress wants to present a case in front of the country and government has to answer them, Rahul reiterated his previous charges saying, "We want to ask few questions from the government. Why was Aircraft worth 526 crores was purchased in 16,000 crores? Why was contract snatched from HAL and given to Anil Ambani? HAL, Bangalore has land, it makes aircraft, why was the contract taken away from it? There is a scarcity of employment opportunities in India, but you have asked the French government to make the Aircraft in France." Anil Ambani has, time and again, rubbished all such allegations. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the Rafale fighter deal, saying there is "no occasion to really doubt the process", delivering a major victory to the government and lending a setback to the Congress which has been alleging corruption in the agreement. (ANI)