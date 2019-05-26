SC's vacation bench allows all mentioning urgent listing from Friday

[India], May 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court's vacation bench on Wednesday allowed all matters for urgent listing from Friday onwards.

A vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and also comprising Justice M R Shah, allowed all mentioning for urgent listing after tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the top court decided to hear today the petition filed by BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh who is seeking anticipatory bail in certain political cases. Singh has claimed that West Bengal police has falsely implicated him in several cases.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former Solicitor General (SG) Ranjeet Kumar, submitted to the apex court's vacation bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, that Singh may be arrested if he enters his constituency. "He fears arrest and thereby seeking a direction for relief in the cases," Kumar told the vacation bench. "I wanted to be present at the time of counting tomorrow," Kumar added. Singh, who joined BJP in March, has claimed that the cases registered against him are false and politically motivated. He was earlier a member of TMC. (ANI)