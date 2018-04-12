SC/ST Act: Centre files written submission in SC

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): The Central Government on Thursday filed a written reply before the Supreme Court in connection with SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act ruling and asked the apex court to review its order.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing the Centre said that the confusion created by apex court's judgment may have to be corrected by reviewing the judgment and recalling the directions issued by it.

He further noted that the case has caused a lot of commotion in the country.

On March 20, the apex court introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. On April 3, the Centre filed a review petition against the ruling which went in vain as the top court refused to stay its order and asked all parties including the Centre to submit detailed replies. (ANI)