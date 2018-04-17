SC/ST Act: Chhatisgarh Govt to appeal against SC ruling

[India] Apr 17(ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday stated that the state government will appeal against the decision of the Supreme Court on the SC/ST protection Act.

The Chief Minister said the state government has always been sensitive towards the cause of SCs and STs.

"We have always been sensitive towards SCs & STs. The state government, just like Centre, will appeal against the decision of Supreme Court. Till then the order (to strictly implement the Supreme Court order) by Police headquarters stands cancelled," Singh told media.

The Police Headquarters on April 6 had issued a circular asking the police to implement the Supreme Court's order strictly. The order was before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state to assure the nation that his government will not allow the dilution of the Act which seeks to deliver speedy justice to marginalised section of the society. The apex court, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The ruling led to an uproar amongst the SC/ST people who alleged that the Act has been diluted. The Centre, on April 3, filed a review petition against the ruling which went in vain as the top court refused to stay its order and asked all parties to submit detailed replies.(ANI)