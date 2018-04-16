SC/ST Act: DMK, other opposition parties hold protest

[India] Apr 16(ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and other opposition parties on Monday held a protest against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

DMK's working president MK Stalin and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko also participated in the demonstration, demanding a recall of the Surpeme Court's March 20 ruling on the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On March 20, the apex court introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law.

The Centre, on April 3, the filed a review petition against the ruling which went in vain as the top court refused to stay its order and asked all parties including the Centre to submit detailed replies. (ANI)