SC/ST Act: Kerala govt files review petition in SC

[India], Apr. 14 (ANI): After Centre filed a review petition against Supreme Court's ruling on SC/ST Protection Act, Kerala government, too, urged the top court on Saturday to reconsider its March 20 ruling, which allegedly diluted the said Act.

The state government filed the petition highlighting that post-ruling, a sense of insecurity has been rising among the SC/ST population who are mostly on the receiving end of serious crimes being committed.

"Despite various measures to improve the socioeconomic conditions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, they remain vulnerable. They are denied number of civil rights. They are subjected to various offences, indignities, humiliations and harassment," the petition read.

The petition also criticised the central government's inability to stop the rape of women belonging to SC/ST community. The apex court, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The ruling led to an uproar amongst the SC/ST people who alleged that the Act has been diluted. To protest against this, several Dalit organizations gave a call for Bharat Bandh on April 2. During the nationwide strike, violent protests broke out in various parts of the country, resulting in the death of over 10 people.(ANI)