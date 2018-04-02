SC/ST Act ruling will thwart justice to suppressed: Thawar Chand Gehlot

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot on Sunday said the Centre has decided to file a review petition against Supreme Court's decision on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 (SC/ST Act), contending it would not be able to provide justice to the suppressed.

"Supreme Court's decision on SC/ST Protection Act would not be able to provide justice to the suppressed people, and those accused and deserving of punishment would be saved. Union government took cognizance of it, and the Law Ministry with our ministry, took the decision that review petition will be filed against the court's decision," Gehlot told ANI.

He also assured the minorities and the suppressed castes that their right would be safeguarded under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and urged all groups that have called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday, to help maintain peace and harmony in the country. The nationwide Bandh has been called in protest against the apex court's March 20 ruling that diluted the provisions for immediate arrest under the SC/ST Act. The Centre will file a review petition in the top court tomorrow over this ruling. (ANI)