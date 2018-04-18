SC/ST Act: Tamil Nadu govt. to file review petition

[India], Apr. 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday decided to file a review petition against March 20 Supreme Court's ruling on SC/ST Protection Act which allegedly diluted the said Act.

Tamil Nadu government decided to take the step after a special meeting was held with the state Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

"We have always been sensitive towards the cause of Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe," said Tamil Nadu government in an official statement.

Earlier on April 14, Kerala state government filed a review petition against the same.

The apex court, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The ruling led to an uproar amongst the SC/ST people who alleged that the Act has been diluted. To protest against this, several Dalit organizations gave a call for Bharat Bandh on April 2. During the nationwide strike, violent protests broke out in various parts of the country, resulting in the death of over 10 people. (ANI)