SC/ST job promotion quota: No need to collect data, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to review its order on quota in job promotions.

The government wanted a five-judge Constitution Bench under Chief Justice Dipak Misra to refer the 2006 order to a larger Bench for a re-examination.

But the Court on Wednesday said no to setting up a seven-judge bench to review its 2006 judgement that laid down criteria for the SC/ST quota in promotions.

The Supreme Court said that there is no need to collect data on the SC/ST in reservation in promotion in government services.

The apex court in its 2006 judgement had said: "...state will have to show in each case the existence of compelling reasons, namely backwardness, inadequacy of representation and overall administrative efficiency, before making provision for reservation in promotion." A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra pronounced the Wednesday's verdict. The bench comprising Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, SK Kaul and Indu Malhotra, had reserved its judgement last month after hearing various stakeholders on the matter, including the Centre.