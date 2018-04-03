SC/ST Protests: Yogi fires warning shots to people willing to break law

[India], Apr. 03 (ANI): In response to the recent mass protests throughout the country initiated by various Dalit outfits, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday warned the people against taking law and order into their hands and assured strict action against any such perpetrators.

"Nobody will be allowed to break the law and those who dare to do so will be acted upon, strictly," Adityanath said while addressing a public gathering here.

The event was organised for the survey of the 'School Chalo Abhiyaan', which is an initiative to increase enrollment in government schools, and the launching of 'Dastak', a campaign against encephalitis, by the Yogi government.

11 people have died so far as violence has engulfed the nation since the Supreme Court made amends to the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, introducing a provision of anticipatory bail well as a provision to prevent the arrest of government officials on the basis of mere complaints. (ANI)