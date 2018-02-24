Scuffle breaks out between SAD, Congress in Ludhiana

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress workers on Saturday during Ludhiana civic polls.

Congress alleged that SAD workers created a ruckus at a polling booth at BRS Nagar and open fired on cars.

"Just 15 minutes before the polling was about to be over, the SAD workers came and created a ruckus. They were aware that Congress was winning in this booth, so they came here with some goons and open fired on cars," Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu told ANI.

The Congress leader further claimed that at least three people have been injured in the incident.

Assistant Commission of Police Gurpreet Singh told ANI: "We received information about a scuffle between SAD and Congress workers from ward number 76. We have found two damaged Congress vehicles on the spot. We have received complaint that one person opened fire as well."

"No one received bullet injuries. We are verifying the complaint," further confirmed Singh.

Voting for the biggest municipal body in Punjab, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, began today morning at 8 AM and continued till 4 PM.

A total number of 494 candidates, belonging to the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Lok Insaf Party contested the elections from 95 municipal wards. (ANI)