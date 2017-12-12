Sea plane to ferry me for first time in India: PM Modi after Ahmedabad Police cancels roadshow

Read in-depth stories, galleries, updates on Assembly Elections | Gujarat Polls

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose scheduled road show in Gujarat on Tuesday was cancelled, has opted for a different plan. "At 9.30 (a.m.) tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, a plane will land on the waters right here at the Sabarmati Riverfront and fly me to land on the Dharoi dam waters (in north Gujarat)," Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced here on Monday evening.





"From there, I will go to the Ambaji Temple to offer prayers and come back right here and land on the waters."





The Prime Minister was speaking of a sea-plane, which he said, would fly for the first time in India. "The Congress can't even imagine development work like this," he said.





He added that as many as 106 such water-ways had been planned in the country.





#WATCH: #Visuals of sea plane Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling in, from Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam shortly #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/C8mqgzm1LA — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017 Visualas of sea plane Narendra Modi will be travelling in: Minutes later, at 10 pm, national BJP president Amit Shah called a one-line press conference at the BJP's specially created election media centre to make the same announcement.





"This is a scheduled event which will happen on time at 9.30 am tomorrow (Tuesday)."

The road show of Modi and Congress-president designate Rahul Gandhi was cancelled after the police refused permission on the grounds of security and traffic congestion.