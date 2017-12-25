Search on for missing Bengaluru techie

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): Police is looking for a software engineer from Patna, Kumar Ajitabh, who has been missing in Bengaluru since last Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abdul Ahad on Monday said they have formed a team and are looking into all the aspects of the missing of 29-yr-old.

"We have made two-three teams to investigate into all aspects of missing of Kumar Ajitabh. On December 18 he travelled wet somewhere in his car and did not return. We are tracing his locations", he said.

Ajitabh was originally from Bihar and worked at British telecom in Bengaluru. He had apparently listed his car on online marketplace OLX and it is being suspected that he might have gone out to meet the prospective buyer. His last location was traced at Gunjur near Whitefield. (ANI)