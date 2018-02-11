Search operation in Sunjwan to be concluded successfully, says Rajnath

[India], Feb.11 (ANI): Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the security force will successfully conclude the search and cordon operation in Sunjwan army camp area that was attacked by the terrorists yesterday.

"The operation is still underway. I think it is not right to comment on it while the operation is on," told the media here.

The Sunjwan army camp in Jammu region was attacked by the terrorists in the wee hours of Saturday.

In the attack, five security personnel and one civilian lost their lives.

The Army has successfully neutralised four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in the ongoing operation. Meanwhile, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is in Jammu to review the security situation.(ANI)