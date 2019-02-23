Search operation of missing Army personnel trapped in avalanche continues

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Search operations for remaining five missing persons of the Army trapped in avalanche in Dogri Nala are underway with specialised mountaineers of Dogra Scouts as well as specialised equipment including thermal radars, Defence officials said on Friday. According to the Chandigarh Defence spokesperson, "The blizzard conditions, high-speed winds, fresh snowfall and poor visibility have severely hampered rescue operations. A fresh snow slide further setback the progress made a day earlier."Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Havildar Rakesh Kumar who had succumbed to his injuries were sent to his village Ghamarpur in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur where the brave soldier was cremated with full military honours.The movement on National Highway between Pooh and Karcham continues to be hampered due to rock falls and snow slides in four different locations. The General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel have been deployed to clear the road.

On Wednesday, an avalanche took place due to sliding of a glacier near Namgia Dogri, burying six soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles when they were on a routine patrol.Few soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also injured.Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has assured all possible assistance to the Army to ensure speedy relief and rehabilitation works. (ANI)