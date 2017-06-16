Search operation on for suspected terrorists in Kulgam district

[India], June 16 (ANI): A cordon and search operation was started at Arwani village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday after security forces received intelligence inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area.

On Thursday, terrorists attacked a police patrol party in Srinagar's Hyderpora area and injured two policemen.

On the same day, Pakistani troops violated a ceasefire in Naushera Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.(ANI)