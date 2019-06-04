Second term of PM Modi will deepen ties between India and Germany, says Ambassador Walter J Linder

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will further deepen bilateral ties between India and Germany, says Ambassador Walter J Linder.

In an exclusive interview with ANI here on Thursday, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to India, Linder said: "The second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deepen bilateral relations between India and Germany."

According to him, Chancellor Angela Merkel had called up Prime Minister Modi after the Lok Sabha election results were out, saying "she looks forward to deepening the bilateral ties as we are democratic. We work with every democratically elected President and Prime Minister in the country."

Talking about the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister here, the German envoy said: "It is a huge event in Indian history. I think it has never happened before that so many people are there at the President's House." He also explained how significant the second term of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister will be for Indo-German bilateral relations. "Prime Minister Modi was in Germany last year. We had government consultations at the end of the year. So they know each other. They talk to each other. I think they like each other. So I think it's a good starting point," he said. "Prime Minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel developed a very good working relationship. They have met very often also bilaterally and at big events like G-20. They have been in Germany. This is a very close relationship," he said. Talking further about bilateral relations during the second innings of Modi, Linder said: "We have got lots of ideas. The countries having an old friendship like Germany and India, there is always a broad variety of topics." "There are lots of things, which we can do together, especially in the field of digitalisation and deepening of the dual education system where we have vocational training. There are cultural ties. There is a higher number of Indian students in Germany than in the UK," he said. Talking about the forthcoming visit of Chancellor Merkel to India, Linder said: "We have not yet set the dates. I think it might be in November or December where we have bilateral consultations." In reply to a question regarding Prime Minister Modi's possible visit to Germany, Linder said: "Last year, Prime Minister Modi was in Berlin. It is up to him when he wants to visit Germany after the next meeting with Chancellor Merkel here in Delhi. He is always welcome." (ANI)